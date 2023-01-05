ARTICLE

Key Takeaways

SEBI has cast new investor diligence obligations on AIF managers, which extends to underlying investors

As per the new rule, the manager of an AIF is not permitted to on-board new inves-tors or draw down capital from existing investors unless the diligence conditions have been complied with

The new rule appears to specifically target FATF 'grey list' jurisdictions and may impact fundraising from the UAE and the Cayman Islands

SEBI has not provided any grandfathering mechanism, which means that some AIFs may face immediate or near-term deal-completion issues

In the longer term, the new rule may lead to negotiations on various terms of fund economics and governance

Introduction

On 9 December 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") issued a circular directing managers to ensure that investors in an alternative investment fund ("AIF") satisfy certain investor diligence criteria at the time of on-boarding investors ("Circular"). This is the first time that SEBI has cast a direct obligation in respect of investor diligence of AIFs (although it is worth noting that, in the wake of PN3, managers have in any event been cautious when accepting commitments from investors that ultimately source their funds from countries sharing land borders with India such as China, Taiwan and HK).

In this piece, we examine the new investor diligence obligation on AIF managers and analyse some of the operational issues that may arise on account of the new obligation.

The New Diligence Requirements

As per the Circular, managers of AIFs are required to "ensure" the following at the time of on-boarding investors to the AIF:

Investors in an AIF are residents of a country whose securities market regulator is a signatory to the International Organization of Securities Commissions' Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding or a signatory to the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding with SEBI (the "IOSCO Condition") – as it happens most jurisdictions investing in India meet the IOSCO Condition; and No investor (or its underlying investors contributing 25% or more in the corpus of investor (or identified on the basis of control)), is a person mentioned in the Sanctions List notified from time to time by the United Nations Security Council and is not a resident in a country that is identified in the public statement of the Financial Action Task Force ("FATF") as: a jurisdiction having strategic 'Anti-Money Laundering' or 'Combating the Financing of Terrorism' deficiencies to which counter measures apply (informally known as the 'grey list'); or a jurisdiction that has not made sufficient progress in addressing the deficiencies or has not committed to an action plan developed with the FATF to address the deficiencies (the "Grey List Condition" and together with the IOSCO Condition, the "Twin Diligence Conditions").

The Circular has defined "control" to include "the right to appoint majority of the directors or to control the management or policy decisions exercisable by a person or persons acting individually or in concert, directly or indirectly, including by virtue of shareholding or management rights or shareholders agreements or voting agreements or in any other manner".

As an aside, these diligence requirements are pari materia to the eligibility conditions set out in Regulations 4(d) and 4(f) of the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019. The Twin Diligence Conditions are also comprised in the definition of "foreign jurisdiction" in the International Financial Services Centres Authority (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022 ("Fund Management Regulations") although funds set up in IFSCs do not seem to be precluded from accepting commitments from investors who would not have satisfied the Twin Diligence Conditions.

Carve-outs and other obligations in the Circular

There are two other important aspects in the SEBI Circular, which are set out below:

The Circular has also been made applicable in respect of existing AIFs. Where an AIF has already on-boarded an investor that subsequently does not fulfil either of the Twin Diligence Conditions, the manager is not permitted to draw down capital from such investor for the purposes of making investments until such investor again fulfils the Twin Diligence Conditions. Interestingly, the IOSCO Condition can be dispensed with if the Government of India grants approval in respect of such country, but that's not the case with the Grey List Condition.

Operational Issues

The Circular is likely to present a number of operational issues for new and existing AIFs. A good starting point to examine these issues is to understand the kind of investors the Circular is likely to impact. The so-called 'grey list' published by the FATF currently includes jurisdictions such as the Cayman Islands and the United Arab Emirates (both of which are preferred jurisdictions for pooling capital to invest in India). As per the Circular, investing entities in these jurisdictions cannot be on-boarded as investors in an AIF. In theory, the restriction in the Circular would mean that institutions such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company, etc. may not be permitted to invest in AIFs.

Against this backdrop, we anticipate that the following 5 issues may arise in the weeks and months to follow:

Due Diligence Exercise: The Circular is clear that managers must "ensure" that investors in an AIF meet the Twin Diligence Conditions. It remains to be seen if the Circular mandates managers to undertake a diligence exercise or it could satisfy itself simply on the basis of investor representations and warranties. The word 'ensure' seems to imply a higher degree of care by the manager and which may raise attendant challenges with respect to the extent of documentation required and investor reluctance to share documentation. Activating the carve-out: As mentioned above, the Circular seeks to restrict AIFs from accepting commitments from investors that are resident in jurisdictions whose securities regulators are not signatories to the IOSCO Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding or a bilateral memorandum of understanding with SEBI. At the same time, it appears to be SEBI's clear intent to carve out sovereign wealth funds and allied institutions from this restriction. However, it is not clear whether this carve-out will take effect automatically. The Circular suggests that the Government of India needs to give its approval in respect of countries whose government / government-related investors can invest in an AIF. This may take the form of a separate government notification, which is still awaited. Deal completion risk: If an AIF has already on-boarded an investor who subsequently does not fulfil either of the diligence conditions, then the manager should suspend drawing further capital from such investor. This could present difficulties from a deal completion perspective. There may very well be AIFs that have signed term sheets and/or taken investment committee approvals for deals which they may not now be able to complete given that they may have investors who do not fulfil the diligence conditions. Eventually, deals could have to be dropped or funded through alternative sources, both of which could have cost implications for AIFs. Impacted investors would also have to realign their investment strategies and identify alternate structures to complete the committed funds. Restructuring / Withdrawal: Fund managers will have to draw a fine balance between the competing interests of various constituencies of investors – the investors who are precluded from contributing capital on account of the Circular on the one hand; and the investors who actually participate in deals (and who may be required to 'over-contribute' to deals) on the other hand. In some cases, it may be possible for investors to undertake a restructuring exercise that would allow them to invest the remainder of their commitment through a jurisdiction that is not on the 'grey list'. However, this may not solve for a scenario in which an underlying investor is itself resident in a jurisdiction that is on the 'grey list'. If the 'freeze' on drawdowns continues for extended time, it may not be in the best interests of the underlying investor to remain invested in the AIF and continue to bear fees and other expenses without participating in the benefits of the investments made by the AIF. In such circumstances, the underlying investor may wish to negotiate its withdrawal from the AIF or at the very least a release of its obligations to make further contributions to the AIF. Bespoke terms of continuation: The FATF 'grey list' is periodically subject to review and therefore a jurisdiction that is currently on the list may find itself off the list in due course. A good example of this is Mauritius, which was briefly on the 'grey list' until it was removed in October 2021. Whilst an extended 'freeze' on drawdowns may frustrate the investment strategies of an investor that is hit by the Circular as well as the AIF itself, it may not be in the best interests of the investor to seek premature withdrawal from the AIF. In such circumstances, the investor could be forced to remain invested in the AIF though in suspended animation until it complies with the Twin Diligence Conditions. During this time, the manager cannot draw down capital from the investor except for bearing fees and expenses.



Practically, there are possibly two approaches that could be employed when the drawdown 'freeze' is lifted. One, the investor is treated as an "excused" investor in respect of all deals in which it could not participate on account of the Circular. In this scenario, the investor would naturally not participate in any proceeds arising from the investments in respect of which it has been "excused". Two, the investor belatedly participates in investments that were made whilst the drawdown 'freeze' was in effect by making an equalization contribution (including a premium) that will be distributed to the investors who actually participated in such investments. There may be further issues on how the premium should be calculated (e.g. as a fixed percentage based on the hurdle / preferred return rate or a bespoke mechanism that more closely captures the uplift in value of the investments).

Conclusion

There can be little quarrel with SEBI's intent behind introducing these diligence conditions for on-boarding investors in AIFs (as well as for drawing down commitments from already on-boarded investors in existing AIFs). Similar diligence conditions were introduced for non-banking financial companies ("NBFCs") i.e. investors of existing NBFCs were permitted to continue with their investments or bring in additional investments to support continuity of business in India if their initial contribution was made prior to their jurisdiction being classified as an FATF non-compliant jurisdiction. The Reserve Bank of India was also mindful to only prohibit new investors of non-compliant jurisdictions from exercising 'significant influence' in the NBFC. So, it may have been more equitable if SEBI had provided for a similar grandfathering mechanism for existing AIFs (as they may now have some immediate issues with deal completion) and applied the diligence requirement only to the on-boarding of investors.

As the lists that are referenced in the Circular are updated periodically, some jurisdictions may find themselves on and off the list from time to time, which could have a disruptive effect on the operations of AIFs. Another query which may crop up in the coming days is whether a specific carve out should be provided to allow investments from investors not meeting the Grey List Condition with prior approval of the government as in the case of the IOSCO condition.

On a parting note, it is worth reiterating that the definition of "foreign jurisdiction" in the Fund Management Regulations sets out similar diligence standards. So, the natural question that arises is whether the IFSCA will now introduce some guidance on the kind of diligence that must be undertaken by fund managers in respect of investors that come into funds set up in GIFT City.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.