The ‘Recommendations of the Working group on Digital Lending - Implementation' (“Press Release”) issued by the RBI, on August 10, 2022, overhaul the regulatory framework for digital lending in India. The Press Release changes the landscape for Regulated Entities (REs), Digital Lending Apps (DLAs) and Lending Service Providers (LSPs). Based on the existing needs of the ecosystem, the Press Release dictates norms that ought to be implemented immediately, while leaving some decisions for a future date.

Loan Disbursals and Repayments

The RBI requires REs to ensure that any loan disbursals and any repayment transactions, are undertaken solely between the accounts of the RE and the borrower, without any pass-through account or a pool account.

At present, there are multiple financial services products that are structured such that funds are disbursed by an RE to (i) the bank account of a third-party recipient (on the instructions of the sanctioned borrower, of course); or (ii) the tripartite escrow account set up by the LSP with the bank and the RE or with a trustee. It is not uncommon for REs to authorise LSPs to collect repayments from the borrowers into their own bank accounts or pool accounts and settle the funds in the RE's account within T+1. Such arrangements would now not be permissible and alternatives that are consistent with RBI directives would have to be explored. The exceptions that are carved out by the RBI account for the following scenarios only:

disbursals covered exclusively under statutory or regulatory mandate; flow of money between REs for co-lending transactions; and disbursals where loans are mandated for ‘specified end-use' as per regulatory guidelines of RBI or of any other regulator.

These exceptions apply to instances where monies are being handled by an NBFC P2P or a payment aggregator, or to instances where loans are offered for purchase of assets against a charge on such assets (home loans, vehicle loans, etc.). At this point, what is unclear is whether these exceptions include products such as BNPL or not. Should the intent be to exclude any settlements to merchants (i.e., not a ‘specified end use' as per regulatory requirement), all players offering BNPL products would be significantly impacted.

Fees

It has also been mandated that any fee with respect to the services rendered by the LSP must be paid by the RE and not directly charged to the borrower. Therefore, LSPs can no longer charge a platform/ processing fee to the borrowers and any fee payable to them must be paid by the RE out of the repayments collected from the borrowers. Unfortunately, the Press Release does not take into account the possibility of LSPs providing certain services to the potential borrowers, independent of their role as an LSP.

Nodal Grievance Redressal Officer

The RBI requires the REs and the LSPs to appoint a nodal grievance redressal officer to deal with any FinTech/digital lending related complaints.

Key Fact Statement

REs have been directed to provide a Key Facts Statement (KFS) to borrowers before the execution of the loan agreement. The KFS document would cover details of a loan and be akin to a sanction letter, apprising the borrowers of the most important terms related to the loan product.

Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, Loan Agreement etc.

The Press Release requires REs to ensure that the digitally signed copies of any important documents such as the KFS, sanction letter, account statements, terms and conditions of the LSP, privacy policy of the LSP, are communicated directly by the RE to the borrower. Accordingly, while certain LSPs communicate with the borrowers directly in the existing regime, they will no longer be allowed to do so as per the stipulations under this Press Release. This would compel digital lending businesses to restructure the way these activities are being carried out or come up with innovative solutions to ensure compliance.

Data Security and Privacy

The biggest challenge that the LSPs would face due to the revised legal framework pertains to data security and privacy. The Press Release imposes various obligations on LSPs to ensure that the customers'/borrowers' interests are always protected. Below is a summary of some of the obligations imposed on LSPs: