The RBI has published its Working Group's report on regulating the country's digital lending ecosystem. In this update, we cover key aspects of the report such as recommendations for regulation of various players in the digital lending space, proposed security standards, data storage and transparency requirements and consumer protection.

On 18 November 2021, the Working Group on Digital Lending (WG) constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published its report on the digital lending ecosystem, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps (Report).

The Report distinguishes digital lending from conventional lending on the basis of its use of digital technologies for lending processes such as credit assessment, loan approval, loan disbursement, loan repayment and customer service.

The recommendations and suggestions made by the WG are aimed at balancing the benefits of digital innovation with consumer interest. They also seek to protect the integrity of the digital lending system from unregulated or unauthorised entities carrying out lending business and prevent the digital lending ecosystem from causing disruption to existing players.

To view the full article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.