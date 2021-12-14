ARTICLE

The Indian government has established the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited ("NARCL") to acquire and manage bad loans in the Indian banking system and to sell such loans. NARCL will become India's "bad bank". In this short video our partner Siddharth Srivastava discusses this major change in how non-performing loans will be dealt with in India and the opportunities it creates for India's banks and investors in distressed debts.

