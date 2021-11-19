The Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") has clarified the amount of capital fund that can be raised overseas through issuance of PDI in Additional Tier 1 capital. In this regard it has stipulated that:

1) not more than 49% of the eligible amount can be issued in foreign currency and/or in rupee denominated bonds overseas; and

2) the term 'eligible amount', in this regard shall mean the higher of:

(a) 1.5% (one point five percent) of Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs); and

(b) Total Additional Tier 1 capital,

as on 31st March of the previous financial year.

https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=12173&Mode=0

Originally published 05 October 2021

