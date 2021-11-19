The Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") has issued a Master Circular on Prudential norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances.

The previous master circular on the captioned was issued by RBI on 1st July 2015.

MCIRACP535F1B4DE5494B4F82F69AB36B11538E.PDF (rbi.org.in)

Originally published 05 October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.