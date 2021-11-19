ARTICLE

The Reserve Bank of India has issued an Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (“Scheme”) vide notification dated 12th November 2021. The Scheme will come into force with immediate effect.

The Scheme integrates the following:

the Banking Ombudsman Scheme, 2006 as amended up to July 01, 2017; the Ombudsman Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies, 2018; and the Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions, 2019.

Reserve Bank of India - Notifications (rbi.org.in)

