The Union Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2022 and proposed the Finance Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2022. An overview of post-budget Customs and Central Excise notifications as well as changes to Customs and GST laws are listed below.

Customs Notifications

February 1, 2022 - The Central Government vide notification No. 02/2022 – Customs, has amended notification no. 50/2017- Customs dated 30th June, 2017 so as to prescribe effective rate of Basic Customs Duty (BCD). This notification shall come into force on February 2, 2022.



https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/cen/cus0222.pdf





https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/cen/cus0322.pdf





https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/cen/cus0422.pdf





https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/cen/cus0522.pdf





https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/cen/cus0622.pdf





https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/cen/cus0722.pdf





https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/cen/cus0822.pdf





https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/cen/cus0922.pdf





https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/cen/cus1022.pdf

N/A





N/A





N/A





https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/cen/cus1422.pdf





https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/cen/cus1522.pdf





