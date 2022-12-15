ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our Fintech Newsletter provides insight into the recent circulars and notifications covering updates in the Fintech sector. To know more about the latest draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022, restriction on storage of actual card data (Card-on-File (CoF)), draft Master Directions on outsourcing IT Services, payments vision 2025 and much more read the attached newsletter.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.