As India gears up towards a digital economy, Indian Fintech landscape with its dynamic policy framework and infrastructure is fast becoming a global success story. A thriving ecosystem and surge in digital adoption has catapulted the industry to a high growth and valuation trajectory. A dynamic shift in the overall financial services landscape will see evolving partnerships between large incumbents, non-bank players, new and mature Fintechs, aggregators and data and technology service providers.

In this 2022 practice report, 'Recent Developments and Emerging Trends in India's Digital Economy: Fintech Edition', we analyse the fast-evolving regulatory landscape and the way ahead for the Fintech ecosystem:

1. RBI's Vision Statement : Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 'Payments Vision 2025' for India's payments and settlement systems 2. Digital Lending : RBI's regulatory stance on digital lending in India 3. Payments : a. Restrictions on loading credit lines into prepaid payment instruments issued by non-bank entities b. New regulatory approval / intimation requirements affecting M&A in the regulated payments domain c. Announcement of new regulatory application window for non-bank payment aggregator licenses d. Data storage restrictions on payment service providers and merchants with respect to storage of customer card data 4. Cards, Digital Banking and others : a. Announcement of new regulatory framework for credit, debit, and co-branded cards b. Digital banking units and the future c. Regulatory stipulations for appointment of recovery agents 5. Online Bond Trading Platforms : Proposed regulatory framework by the Securities and Exchange Board of India for India's digital bond platforms

Download - India Digital Economy Report 2022 Fintech Edition.pdf (khaitanco.com).

