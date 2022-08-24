As India gears up towards a digital economy, Indian Fintech landscape with its dynamic policy framework and infrastructure is fast becoming a global success story. A thriving ecosystem and surge in digital adoption has catapulted the industry to a high growth and valuation trajectory. A dynamic shift in the overall financial services landscape will see evolving partnerships between large incumbents, non-bank players, new and mature Fintechs, aggregators and data and technology service providers.
In this 2022 practice report, 'Recent Developments and Emerging Trends in India's Digital Economy: Fintech Edition', we analyse the fast-evolving regulatory landscape and the way ahead for the Fintech ecosystem:
RBI's Vision Statement: Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 'Payments Vision 2025' for India's payments and settlement systems
Digital Lending: RBI's regulatory stance on digital lending in India
Payments:
Restrictions on loading credit lines into prepaid payment instruments issued by non-bank entities
New regulatory approval / intimation requirements affecting M&A in the regulated payments domain
Announcement of new regulatory application window for non-bank payment aggregator licenses
Data storage restrictions on payment service providers and merchants with respect to storage of customer card data
Cards, Digital Banking and others:
Announcement of new regulatory framework for credit, debit, and co-branded cards
Digital banking units and the future
Regulatory stipulations for appointment of recovery agents
Online Bond Trading Platforms: Proposed regulatory framework by the Securities and Exchange Board of India for India's digital bond platforms
Download - India Digital Economy Report 2022 Fintech Edition.pdf (khaitanco.com).
The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com