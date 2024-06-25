Induslaw Deal Report - UBS Securities India Private Limited

Our Firm advised UBS Securities India Private Limited in relation to a stake sale in PNB Housing Finance Limited by Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) Limited and General Atlantic Singapore Fund FII Pte Ltd through a block deal.1

Deal amount: INR 8.3 billion/ USD 100 million

INDUSLAW team: Manshoor Nazki (Partner) and Ayushi Tiwari (Associate)

Other law firms involved: Allen and Overy Shearman Sterling LLP – US counsel for Broker

