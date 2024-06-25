ARTICLE
25 June 2024

Induslaw Deal Report - UBS Securities India Private Limited

IndusLaw

INDUSLAW is a multi-speciality Indian law firm, advising a wide range of international and domestic clients from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, and government and regulatory bodies.
We advised UBS Securities India Private Limited in relation to a stake sale in PNB Housing Finance Limited by Asia Opportunities V Limited and General Atlantic Singapore Fund FII Pte Ltd through a block deal.
Our Firm advised UBS Securities India Private Limited in relation to a stake sale in PNB Housing Finance Limited by Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) Limited and General Atlantic Singapore Fund FII Pte Ltd through a block deal.1

Deal amount: INR 8.3 billion/ USD 100 million

INDUSLAW team: Manshoor Nazki (Partner) and Ayushi Tiwari (Associate)

Other law firms involved: Allen and Overy Shearman Sterling LLP – US counsel for Broker

1 https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/general-atlantic-asia-opportunities-v-to-sell-4-stake-worth-rs-830-crores-in-pnb-housing-finance/articleshow/111114243.cms?from=mdr

IndusLaw  
