Spice Route Legal assisted its long standing client, Ohmium International, a leading green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser systems on its USD 250 million Series C growth equity financing from global investors including TPG Rise Climate, Hanover Technology Investment Management, and existing investors Fenice investment Group and Energy Transition Ventures.

The transaction showcases Spice Route Legal's market leading position in Sustainable Energy, specifically the Hydrogen sector in India.

Our Energy and Sustainability team led by Praveen Raju, and comprising Janhavi Joshi, Swati Narayanan, and Sagar Subramanian advised on this deal.

For more information on this fundraise, please visit: https://www.ohmium.com/news/green-hydrogen-company-ohmium-closes-250-million-series-c-fundraise-led-by-tpg-rise-climate.

