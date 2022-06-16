Since India is well known globally for its services industry and particularly, is miles ahead in the IT and ITES sector including conducting research and development activities, the GAICT policy provides further impetus to this sector for increasing and facilitating timely exports within the four corners of the regulations concerning export control. This will also help the Government of India (GOI) achieve its domestic policy for global exports to be made under the "AatmaNirbhar Bharat". Based on the feedback received from stakeholders and Sectoral Associations such as NASSCOM and FICCI, the DGFT has finally issued the Policy which was in the making for a long time. The Policy is clear in terms of the eligibility, procedure, and compliance required for Indian companies to export the listed SCOMET Items including software and technology. However, there are certain aspects that require being vigilant in using this Policy: The list of countries under Table 1 lists the Russian Federation. Given the sanctions which have been announced against Russia, it is critical to note, that while India has no sanctions against Russia, the exporters/re-exporters directly or otherwise may require to take a cautious approach on this behalf before violating any of the regulations operating in the US, European Union, and the UK among others.

It is also a well-known fact that there are a lot of inbound and outbound exports to the countries listed in Table 1. However, the list does not contain other important countries such as Singapore and China PR. This may cause some disruption for the Indian exporters, especially wherein there is an end user or third party or any subsidiary involved in the supply chain in the countries not listed in Table 1 - as this may require the exporters to go for a separate license or may require remodeling of the supply chain outside of these jurisdictions.

Under the Policy, there is a requirement for providing certified/approved ICP on the part of the subsidiary company/parent company to be adopted along with the undertaking. Given the heightened geopolitical situation around supply chains and security, it is critical that the ICP programs are automated and abreast with the latest updates, and regular training, and logs are maintained - this is considering an increasing likelihood of regulators globally keeping surveillance, whereby investigations could increase due to sanctions as well as mushrooming shell companies being created worldwide to avoid sanctions.

Under the heading of suspension/revocations in the Policy, it is also interesting to note that the Policy stipulates that the DGFT has the power to suspend the GAICT license if there is merely an issuance or initiation of any inquiry from any of the global regulators including DGFT. While this may lead to immediate and adverse loss to the business, it is a legitimate expectation that the Indian exporters would bring such information to the notice of the DGFT as well as the latter would deal with this situation on a case-to-case basis depending on the gravity of the situation and thereby, not leading to immediate suspension of the GAICT license. The DGFT has been playing an active role in issuing liberalized policies. This Policy is a great and welcome step in the right direction given the geopolitical and economic concerns being felt globally. This Policy is also clearly an example of the Government's role in facilitating businesses to increase trade for the Indian exporters during this turbulent period.