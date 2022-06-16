KEY TRADE REMEDIAL UPDATES

Product Subject countries Investigation Particulars
DGTR (Directorate General of Trade Remedies)
Ammonium Nitrate Russia, Georgia, and Iran Anti-dumping Duty (AD) Sunset Review (SSR) DGTR issues positive final findings
Saturated Fatty Alcohols Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia AD New Shipper Review (NSR) DGTR issues corrigendum to the amendment notification on Final Findings Notification No. 7/38/2018-DGTR
USA (Department of Commerce/International Trade Commission)
Raw Honey Argentina, Brazil, India & Vietnam AD Final affirmative determination of dumping & imposition of AD orders
New Pneumatic Off-the-Road Tires India AD SSR Final determination of likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping
Steel Nails India Countervailing Duty (CVD) Preliminary determination of the existence of countervailable subsidies
Coated Paper Suitable for High-Quality Print Graphics Using Sheet-Fed Presses Indonesia & China Continuation of AD & CVD Final determination of likelihood of continuation or recurrence of material injury
Forged Steel Fittings China CVD Final determination of the existence of countervailable subsidies
Ammonium Sulfate China AD & CVD SSR Final determination of likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping & countervailable subsidies
Amorphous Silica Fabric China AD SSR Final determination of likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping
Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar Mexico AD Final determination of sales at less than normal value
Certain Steel Nails UAE AD Preliminary determination of sales at less than normal value
Certain Steel Nails Oman CVD Preliminary determination of the existence of countervailable subsidies

WTO, FTAs

EU

TRADE POLICY

India

UK

EU

CUSTOMS

SANCTIONS AND EXPORT CONTROL

USA

EU

UK

We trust you will find this an interesting read.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.