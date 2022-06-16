ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from India

Parallel Imports And International Exhaustion S&A Law Offices The term "parallel importation" refers to goods produced and sold legally, and subsequently exported.

The ‘Essential Security Exceptions' Under GATT: Curbing The Subjectivity AKS Partners In the evolution from protectionism to liberalisation, while member states of WTO have generally agreed to liberalise their respective trade barriers, States do possess some leeway when it comes to the ‘essential security' exceptions.

Personal Guarantee(s) Under FEMA Seth Dua & Associates The term 'promoter' is not defined under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 ("FEMA") / FEMA Circulars.

Import And Export Procedures In India Dezan Shira & Associates Businesses planning to set up a trading company, or start importing or exporting from India, must understand the stages and stakeholders involved in the process, as well as the regulatory framework and documentation required.

Enforcement Of Foreign Decrees And Awards In India S&A Law Offices In India, Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 provides for a statutory framework for the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards under Part II of the act.