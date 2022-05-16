ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from India

Parallel Imports And International Exhaustion S&A Law Offices The term "parallel importation" refers to goods produced and sold legally, and subsequently exported.

The ‘Essential Security Exceptions' Under GATT: Curbing The Subjectivity AKS Partners In the evolution from protectionism to liberalisation, while member states of WTO have generally agreed to liberalise their respective trade barriers, States do possess some leeway when it comes to the ‘essential security' exceptions.

Russia Sanctions: An Overview Of The Impact On India Economic Laws Practice The Russia – Ukraine conflict has predictably triggered swift and significant reactive measures from across the globe. Admittedly, some these sanctions were planned (and implied) beforehand and rolled out swiftly to have the maximum impact.

Import And Export Procedures In India Dezan Shira & Associates Businesses planning to set up a trading company, or start importing or exporting from India, must understand the stages and stakeholders involved in the process, as well as the regulatory framework and documentation required.

India-Australia Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement (ECTA): Understanding Custom Procedures & Trade Facilitation King, Stubb & Kasiva India and Australia's Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement contains several interesting chapters on easing the process of trade and commerce between the two parties.