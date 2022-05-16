KEY TRADE REMEDIAL UPDATES

Product Subject countries Investigation Particulars
DGTR (Directorate General of Trade Remedies)
Textured Tempered Coated and Uncoated Glass China Anti-dumping Duty (AD) Sunset Review (SSR) DGTR issues positive final findings
USA (Department of Commerce/International Tarde Commission)
Organic Soybean Meal India AD & Countervailing duty (CVD) UDSOC issues final affirmative determination of existence of dumping and countervailable subsidies
Welded Stainless Pressure Pipe India Continuation of AD & CVD Final determination of continuation or recurrence of dumping and countervailable subsidies
Raw Honey Argentina, Brazil, India & Vietnam AD Injury determination by USITC of sales at less than fair value
Heavy Forged Hand Tools China AD SSR Injury determination by USITC on likelihood of continuation or recurrence of material injury
Oil Country Tubular Goods Argentina, Russia & Mexico AD Preliminary Affirmative Determinations of Sales at Less Than Fair Value: Argentina, Russia & Mexico

