KEY TRADE REMEDIAL UPDATES
|Product
|Subject countries
|Investigation
|Particulars
|DGTR (Directorate General of Trade Remedies)
|Textured Tempered Coated and Uncoated Glass
|China
|Anti-dumping Duty (AD) Sunset Review (SSR)
|DGTR issues positive final findings
|USA (Department of Commerce/International Tarde Commission)
|Organic Soybean Meal
|India
|AD & Countervailing duty (CVD)
|UDSOC issues final affirmative determination of existence of dumping and countervailable subsidies
|Welded Stainless Pressure Pipe
|India
|Continuation of AD & CVD
|Final determination of continuation or recurrence of dumping and countervailable subsidies
|Raw Honey
|Argentina, Brazil, India & Vietnam
|AD
|Injury determination by USITC of sales at less than fair value
|Heavy Forged Hand Tools
|China
|AD SSR
|Injury determination by USITC on likelihood of continuation or recurrence of material injury
|Oil Country Tubular Goods
|Argentina, Russia & Mexico
|AD
|Preliminary Affirmative Determinations of Sales at Less Than Fair Value: Argentina, Russia & Mexico
WTO, FTAs
- WTO members welcome Quad (European Union, India, South Africa and the United States) document as basis for text-based negotiations on pandemic Intellectual Property response
- WTO members to hold negotiations on 16-20 May, to resolve remaining issues for a global deal to curb harmful fishing subsidies ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) next month
India
- India seeks WTO waiver to sell subsidised foodgrains in world market claiming that WTO's priority must be to revive world economy
- India, Oman agree to have joint feasibility study on limited trade deal
- New UK India Industry Taskforce, a joint commission to increase cross-industry collaboration and push the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), has been launched
- India, Canada look to expedite FTA negotiations
UK
- Trade deal with Australia helps Northern Ireland manufacturer secure landmark deal to sell zero-emission buses in Australia
- UK introduces a new bill to enable implementation of Australia and New Zealand trade deals
- Joint outcome statement on India-UK round three FTA negotiations issued
NON-TARRIF BARRIERS IN INDIA
- Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers notifies, on 13 May 2022, amendments in Quality Control Orders for Methylene Chloride (Dichloromethane), Ortho Phosphoric Acid and Polyphosphoric Acid
- Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers notifies fixing of retail prices of certain specified drug formulations by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority
TRADE POLICY
EU
- Prior information notice - Supply and Update for Third Country Datasets and Updating Service for the EC's Access2Market Website - TRADE/2022/OP/0002-PIN
UK
CUSTOMS
- Central Government revokes the anti-dumping duty imposed on 'Amoxycillin' also known as 'Amoxycillin Trihydrate'.
- Amendment to tariff values of certain items like gold, silver etc.
- Amendment to the export policy of wheat from Free to Prohibited
- Amendment to the export policy of onion seeds from Prohibited to Restricted.
- Alignment of Appendix 4R with the Finance Act, 2021 with effect from 01.01.2022
- Export of Guar Gum to European Union and UK will now be allowed subject to issuance of Official Certificate in place of Health Certificate
SANCTIONS AND EXPORT CONTROL
USA
- US imposes additional Russia targeted & sectoral sanctions
- US adopts Russia services export ban & license restrictions on industrial products
- OFAC issues 4 Russia-related General Licenses & Nuclear Regulatory Commission to suspend Russia nuclear General Licenses
EU
- EU removes Russia as a destination for general export authorizations which permitted re-export of items after repair or replacement in the EU; export of items for fairs or exhibitions and exports of telecommunications equipment.
- EU to ban the import of Russian oil in 6th sanctions package
UK
- The UK designated steel manufacturing and mining company, Evraz plc, under its Russia sanctions regime.
- The UK imposes new trade sanctions on Russia and Belarus
- 12 people who are part of Russian President Putin's personal and financial "inner circle" have been designated by the UK pursuant to its Russia sanctions regime.
