Product Subject countries Investigation Particulars
DGTR (Directorate General of Trade Remedies)
Opal Glassware China & UAE Anti-dumping Duty (AD) Sunset Review (SSR) DGTR issues positive final findings
Dispersion Unshifted Single-mode Optical Fibre (SMOF) China, Indonesia & South Korea AD Initiation of AD investigation
Saturated Fatty Alcohols Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand & Saudi Arabia AD New Shipper Review (NSR) Amendment to Final findings in AD NSR
USA (Department of Commerce/International Tarde Commission)
Stainless Steel Flanges India CVD Administrative Review

AD Administrative Review

 Final determination of existence of countervailable subsidies

Final determination of sales below normal value
Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod India AD Administrative Review Preliminary negative determination of no sales below normal value
Polyester Staple Fiber Republic of Korea & Taiwan AD SSR Final determination of likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping
Large Residential Washers China AD SSR Final determination of likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping
Circular Welded Non-Alloy Steel Pipe Republic of Korea AD Administrative Review Final determination of sales at less than normal value
Iron Construction Castings Brazil, Canada & China AD & Countervailing Duty (CVD) SSR Determined by USITC to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury
Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products Republic of Korea CVD Administrative Review

 

 Final determination of existence of countervailable subsidies


