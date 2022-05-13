|Product
|Subject countries
|Investigation
|Particulars
|DGTR (Directorate General of Trade Remedies)
|Opal Glassware
|China & UAE
|Anti-dumping Duty (AD) Sunset Review (SSR)
|DGTR issues positive final findings
|Dispersion Unshifted Single-mode Optical Fibre (SMOF)
|China, Indonesia & South Korea
|AD
|Initiation of AD investigation
|Saturated Fatty Alcohols
|Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand & Saudi Arabia
|AD New Shipper Review (NSR)
|Amendment to Final findings in AD NSR
|USA (Department of Commerce/International Tarde Commission)
|Stainless Steel Flanges
|India
|CVD Administrative Review
AD Administrative Review
|Final determination of existence of
countervailable subsidies
|Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod
|India
|AD Administrative Review
|Preliminary negative determination of no sales below normal value
|Polyester Staple Fiber
|Republic of Korea & Taiwan
|AD SSR
|Final determination of likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping
|Large Residential Washers
|China
|AD SSR
|Final determination of likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping
|Circular Welded Non-Alloy Steel Pipe
|Republic of Korea
|AD Administrative Review
|Final determination of sales at less than normal value
|Iron Construction Castings
|Brazil, Canada & China
|AD & Countervailing Duty (CVD) SSR
|Determined by USITC to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury
|Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products
|Republic of Korea
|CVD Administrative Review
|Final determination of existence of
countervailable subsidies
WTO, FTAs
- The European Union, India, South Africa and the United States' outcome document on Intellectual property response to COVID-19 response made public
- India raises concerns at the WTO over a host of trade barriers built in by Indonesia, including export restrictions on palm oil and import curbs on bovine meat and automotive (auto) parts, holding that such measures have adversely impacted India
India
- India expects to seal FTA with European Union by next year: Piyush Goyal
- India has kept out as many as 1,157 products, including TVs, picture tubes, soaps, toys, footwear, instant coffee, sharbat, and petroleum waxes, from the ambit of its free trade agreement with UAE
UK
TRADE POLICY
USA
- Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Hagiuda Koichi convened the first Cabinet-level meeting of the Japan-United States Commercial and Industrial Partnership (JUCIP)
UK
- UK and Japan set to rapidly accelerate defence and security ties with landmark agreement
- UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announces new Trade Envoy to Japan
CUSTOMS
- Allocation of additional quantity of 2051 MT for export of raw sugar to USA under Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) for the US Fiscal Year 2022
- Amendment in Para 2.107 of Handbook of Procedure 2015 2020 to introduce necessary guidelines for TRQs under UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
- Extension of relaxation of the Provisions under Notification 20/2015-2020 dated 24.08.2021
SANCTIONS AND EXPORT CONTROL
USA
- US reissues Russia sanctions regulations whereby properties belonging to certain people were blocked
- President Biden proposes a legislative package that would "hold Russian oligarchs and elites accountable" for Russia's aggression towards Ukraine.
EU
- EU removes Russia as a destination for general export authorizations which permitted re-export of items after repair or replacement in the EU; export of items for fairs or exhibitions and exports of telecommunications equipment.
- EU to ban the import of Russian oil in 6th sanctions package
UK
- UK announced a ban on service exports, including management consulting, accounting and public relations, to Russia, as well as the designations (asset freezes and travel bans) of 31 people and 32 entities under the UK's Russia sanctions regime.
