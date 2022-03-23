ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Given below are some key news updates from the past week pertaining to international trade and customs both from India and around the world.

World Trade Organization (WTO)

United States, Europe & Asia

India

We trust you will find this an interesting read.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.