Given below are some key news updates from the past week pertaining to international trade and customs both from India and around the world.
World Trade Organization (WTO)
- Members updated on high-level talks aimed at finding convergence on IP COVID-19 response at a meeting of the Council for TRIPS on March, 9-10
- DG Okonjo-Iweala welcomes project aimed at helping eight African countries operationalize the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)
- U.S., E.U. and G7 countries move to further Isolate Russia from Global Economy: Will strip Russia of the MFN status
- DG Okonjo-Iweala: Women must be at the centre of trade for a more prosperous future
- Supply chain crisis, war, making chip situation worse
- India, Cuba & 44 others propose that developing countries be exempt from being taken to the WTO's dispute settlement body if they implement trade measures that are essential and necessary in response to the ongoing pandemic
- WTO TRIPS Council March 2022: UK statement
United States, Europe & Asia
- USDOC issues Final determination in Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Finished Carbon Steel Flanges from India
- USDOC issues Preliminary determination in Countervailing Duty Administrative Review on Fine Denier Polyester Staple Fiber from India
- USDOC issues Preliminary Negative Countervailing Duty Determination and Alignment of Final Determination with Final Antidumping Duty Determination on Oil Country Tubular Goods from the Republic of Korea
- USDOC issues Preliminary Affirmative Countervailing Duty Determination, Preliminary Negative Critical Circumstances Determination, and Alignment of Final Determination with Final Antidumping Duty Determination on Oil Country Tubular Goods from the Russian Federation
- USDOC issues Final determination in Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube from the People's Republic of China
- USDOC adds new and highly restrictive license requirements and policies for certain transactions involving Russia and Belarus under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR)
- USDOC issues Final determination in Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod from Mexico
- USDOC notifies Further Imposition of Sanctions Against Russia with the Addition of Certain Entities to the Entity List
- USDOC issues Initiation of certain Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Administrative Reviews
- USDOC notifies Expansion of Sanctions Against the Russian Industry Sector Under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR)
- USITC Makes Positive Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin from Canada, China, India, and Oman
- USDOC Restricts the Export of Luxury Goods to Russia and Belarus and to Russian and Belarusian Oligarchs and Malign Actors in Latest Response to Aggression Against Ukraine
- Commerce issues Joint Statement on the Republic of Korea's Partnership on Export Controls for Russia
- European Commission launches Survey on certification and testing barriers in EU export markets
- EU extends for five years the anti-dumping duties in force on imports of aluminum household foil from China
- European Commission terminates the partial interim review of the countervailing measures applicable to imports of certain rainbow trout originating in the Republic of Turkey
- European Commission issues Notice of initiation of an expiry review of the anti-dumping measures applicable to imports of certain graphite electrode systems originating in India
- European Commission issues Notice of the impending expiry of certain anti-dumping measures on Trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) from the People's Republic of China
- European Commission issues Notice concerning exemptions from the extended anti-dumping duty on certain bicycle parts originating in the People's Republic of China
- EU to ban steel imports from Russia, luxury goods exports to Moscow
- UK Notice to exporters 2022/06: OGELs amended to exclude Belarus
- UK Notice to exporters 2022/05: General Trade License Russia sanctions aviation insurance
- UK announces plan to ban exports of luxury goods to Russia
- UK to phase out Russian oil imports
India
- India's Wheat exports get fresh push as war unsettles global supply dynamics
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Final findings in Sunset Review of anti-dumping duty imposed on the imports of Hydrogen Peroxide originating in or exported from Bangladesh and Thailand-reg.
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Corrigendum to the Final findings in Anti-Dumping investigation concerning imports of Melamine from European Union, Japan, Qatar and United Arab Emirates
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Final findings in Sunset Review of Anti-dumping duty imposed on Ceramic Tableware and Kitchenware, excluding Kitchen Knives and Toilet items originating in or exported from China PR
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies amendment to the export policy of rice (Basmati and Non-Basmati) with the effect that EU member states and other European Countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) will only require Certificate of Inspection from EIA/EIC. Export to remaining European countries (except Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) will require Certificate of Inspection by Export Inspection Council / Export Inspection Agency for export from July 1, 2022
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Extension of last date for submission of applications under certain Scrip based Schemes
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Amendment in import policy conditions of items under ITC HS 0106 90 00 of Chapter 01 of ITC (HS), 2022, Schedule - I (Import Policy) with the effect that the Import of only 'Drosophila melanogaster' under ITC (HS) 01069000 is 'Free' subject to IBSC approval whereas the import of 'Drosophila melanogaster' which does not fall under the provisions of aforesaid Revised Simplified Procedures would require an import authorization from DGFT
- Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers notifies amendments in the Pyridine (Quality Control) Order, 2020; Gamma Picoline (Quality Control) Order, 2020; Beta Picoline (Quality Control) Order, 2020; Potassium Carbonate (Quality Control) Order, 2020; Sodium Tripolyphosphate (Quality Control) Order, 2020; and Acetone (Quality Control) Order, 2020
- Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers notifies amendments in the Acrylonitrile- Butadiene Styrene (ABS) (Quality Control) Order, 2021; Ethylene Dichloride (Quality Control) Order, 2021; Polycarbonate (Quality Control) Order, 2021; and Vinyl Chloride Monomer (Quality Control) Order, 2021
- USDOC issues Preliminary Affirmative Countervailing Duty Determination on Freight Rail Coupler Systems and Certain Components Thereof from the People's Republic of China
- Commerce Imposes Sweeping Export Restrictions on Belarus for Enabling Russia's Further Invasion of Ukraine
- European Commission issues Notice of impending expiry of certain anti-dumping measures on Hand pallet trucks from the People's Republic of China and Thailand
- European Commission issues Notice of impending expiry of certain anti-dumping measures on Ceramic tiles from the People's Republic of China
- EU plans summit with China on April 1 to address trade tensions
- Ireland 'engaging' with EU on proposal to ban Russian ships from docking at European ports
- UK and New Zealand sign comprehensive trade deal
- UK issues Notice to exporters 2022/04: Introduction of new sanctions against Russia
- UK issues Notice to Exporters 2022/03: License suspensions and OGELs revised against Russia
- UK reviews steel trade tariff exemptions
- Russia-Ukraine war: China opposes US, EU sanctions; says will carry out normal trade with Moscow
- S. Korea, Australia vow to boost ties in digital trade
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.