World Trade Organization (WTO)
- WTO to host Global Supply Chains Forum on 21 March 2022 to explore ways of easing disruptions to trade
- The fourth review of the trade policies and practices of Guyana took place on 2 and 4 March 2022
- WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala issues statement on Ukraine
- WTO dispute panel to review Chinese complaint regarding Australian duties
- U.S. is Examining Russia WTO Trade Benefits as Lawmakers Push End to MFN treatment
- Canada withdraws Russia's "most favoured nation" trade status
- Brussels paves way to slap trade tariffs on Russia
- Russia-Ukraine Conflict: EU considers suspending equal treatment for Russia at WTO
United States, Europe & Asia
- USDOC issues Preliminary determination and Partial Rescission of Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Stainless Steel Bar from India
- USDOC issues Postponement of Preliminary Determinations in the Countervailing Duty Investigations on Certain Steel Nails from India, the Sultanate of Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the Republic of Turkey
- USDOC issues Preliminary determination in Countervailing Duty Administrative Review on Certain Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel from India
- USDOC issues Preliminary determination in Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Certain Frozen Warmwater Shrimp from India
- USDOC issues Final determination in Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products from the Republic of Korea
- USDOC issues Preliminary determination in Countervailing Duty Administrative Review on Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet from the People's Republic of China
- USDOC issues Preliminary determination in Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet from the People's Republic of China
- USDOC issues Final Results of the Expedited Sunset Reviews of the Antidumping Duty Orders on Seamless Refined Copper Pipe and Tube from the People's Republic of China and Mexico
- USDOC issues Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Orders on Pentafluoroethane (R-125) from the People's Republic of China
- USDOC issues Preliminary determination in Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Certain Cut-to-Length Carbon-Quality Steel Plate Products from the Republic of Korea
- USDOC issues notice of Initiation of Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews
- USDOC issues Final determination in Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products from the Republic of Korea
- USDOC issues Preliminary Affirmative Countervailing Duty Determination on Freight Rail Coupler Systems and Certain Components Thereof from the People's Republic of China
- Commerce Imposes Sweeping Export Restrictions on Belarus for Enabling Russia's Further Invasion of Ukraine
- European Commission issues Notice of impending expiry of certain anti-dumping measures on Hand pallet trucks from the People's Republic of China and Thailand
- European Commission issues Notice of impending expiry of certain anti-dumping measures on Ceramic tiles from the People's Republic of China
- EU plans summit with China on April 1 to address trade tensions
- Ireland 'engaging' with EU on proposal to ban Russian ships from docking at European ports
- UK and New Zealand sign comprehensive trade deal
- UK issues Notice to exporters 2022/04: Introduction of new sanctions against Russia
- UK issues Notice to Exporters 2022/03: License suspensions and OGELs revised against Russia
- UK reviews steel trade tariff exemptions
- Russia-Ukraine war: China opposes US, EU sanctions; says will carry out normal trade with Moscow
- S. Korea, Australia vow to boost ties in digital trade
India
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies rules to amend the Marine Products Export Development Authority Rules, 1972
- Ministry of Finance notifies amendments in the Customs notification No. 36/2001-Customs, dated 3rd August, 2001, substituting Tables 1, 2 & 3, thereby amending tariff rates of Palm oil goods, Gold & Silver etc.
- Ministry of Finance notifies amendment in the Customs notification No. 12/97-Customs dated 2nd April, 1997
- Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers notifies Order to amend the Vinyl Chloride Monomer (Quality Control) Order, 2020
- DGTR notifies Central Government's decision to not accept the DGTR's recommendation to impose definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of Uncoated Copier Paper originating in or exported from Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore
- DGTR notifies Central Government's decision to not accept the DGTR's recommendation to impose definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of Glass Fibre and articles thereof originating in or exported from Bahrain and Egypt
