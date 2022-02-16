Given below are some key news updates from the past week pertaining to international trade and customs both from India and around the world.
World Trade Organization (WTO)
- WTO issues panel report in the case brought by the Republic of Korea in "United States — Safeguard measure on imports of large residential washers" (DS546)
- EU to hold talks with China ahead of WTO case over Lithuania dispute
- Taiwan, Canada, Japan ask to join EU's WTO case against China
- WTO says China complainants rising as Taiwan, Japan, the US, the UK, Australia and Canada ask to join talks on EU's complaint to the WTO over China's economic sanctions against Lithuania
- China trade blockade 'a test of WTO's ability', says Lithuanian foreign ministry
- 2nd High-Level Regional Dialogue on WTO Accessions for the Arab Region takes stock of Arab countries' ongoing WTO accessions
- The Informal Working Group on Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) welcomes Georgia, the Gambia, and Macao, China, to the Group
- WTO members, international organizations outline Aid for Trade activities amid COVID-19 at a session of the Committee on Trade and Development
- WTO participants discuss work plan for new trade and environmental sustainability talks
United States, Europe & Asia
- USDOC issues Initiation of Countervailing Duty Investigations on Sodium Nitrite from India and the Russian Federation
- USDOC issues Initiation of Less-Than-Fair-Value Investigations on Sodium Nitrite from India and the Russian Federation
- USDOC issues Continuation of the Antidumping Duty Orders on Certain Carbon Steel Butt-Weld Pipe Fittings from Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and the People's Republic of China
- USDOC issues Continuation of Antidumping Duty and Countervailing Duty Orders on Certain Uncoated Paper from Australia, Brazil, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, and Portugal
- USDOC issues Final determination in Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Large Diameter Welded Pipe from Greece
- USDOC issues Final determination and Partial Recission of Countervailing Duty Administrative Review on Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate from the Republic of Korea
- USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Steel Nails from India, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey
- Industry and Labor Applaud U.S. Trade Deal with Japan to Counter Unfair Trade Practices by China
- European Commission publishes analysis of trade and sustainable development policies around the world
- European Commission publishes Information Note on measures taken by Member States in implementation of Regulation (EU 2021/821, setting up a Union regime for the control of exports, brokering, technical assistance, transit and transfer of dual-use items
- European Commission issues Notice of the impending expiry of certain anti-dumping measures on open mesh fabrics of glass fibres originating in the People's Republic of China as extended to imports of certain open mesh fabrics of glass fibres consigned from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand
- The European Union announces a $48 billion plan to become a major semiconductor producer, seeking to curb its dependency on Asian markets
- UK and South Korea eye bigger deal following bumper year of trade
- UK-Australia trade deal slammed again by meat sector
India
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies amendment in import policy of Moong [Beans of the SPP Vigna Radiata (L.) Wilczek] from Free to Restricted
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies amendment in the Safety Glass (Quality Control) Order, 2020
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies ITC(HS)2022 in sync with the Finance Act, 2021 dated 28th March, 2021 and Corrigenda dated 29.12.2021.
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Final findings of DGTR in Sunset Review investigation concerning imports of Clear Float Glass from Iran
- Ministry of Finance notifies certain amendments in the custom notifications 48/2021-Customs & 49/2021-Customs, dated the 13th October, 2021
- DGTR issues corrigendum to the initiation notification of Sunset Review in anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of Saturated Fatty Alcohols originating in or exported from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand
- DGTR issues initiation of Countervailing duty investigation concerning imports of Saturated Fatty Alcohols from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand
- DGTR issues initiation of sunset review investigation concerning imports of Styrene Butadiene Rubber originating in or exported from European Union, Korea RP and Thailand
- DGTR issues final findings in Mid-Term Review to review the product scope of definitive Countervailing Duty imposed on Welded Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes originating in or exported from China PR and Vietnam
- DGTR notifies Central Government's decision not to accept DGTR'S recommendations to impose definitive anti-dumping duty in Sunset review investigation concerning imports of Wire rod of alloy or non-alloy steel originating in or exported from China PR
- India in Discussion with UAE, UK, Canada, Israel & EU For Free Trade Pacts: Piyush Goyal
- India is in discussion with ASEAN to start FTA review: Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel
- India, Australia to finalize interim trade agreement in 30 days: Piyush Goyal
