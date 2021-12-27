Given below are some key news updates from the past week pertaining to international trade and customs both from India and around the world.
World Trade Organization (WTO)
- The WTO Secretariat has circulated a meeting notice and list of items proposed for the next meeting, on 20 December 2021, ofthe Dispute Settlement Body
- E-commerce co-convenors welcome substantial progress in negotiations
- WTO circulates panel reports in dispute complaints targeting Indian sugar subsidies
- New initiatives seek to put environment at heart of trade discussions
United States, Europe & Asia
- EU promotes World Trade Organization initiatives on Trade and Environment
- New EU - funded Eastern Partnership Trade Helpdesk launched
- EU Commission imposes anti-dumping duties on imports of steel wind towers from China
- Invitation to submit inputs and comments on the EU-US TTC Working Group on Global Trade Challenges
- Invitation to submit inputs and comments on the EU-US Export Control Cooperation under the TTC
- EU strengthens protection against economic coercion
- Joint Statement: EU and Singapore agree to strengthen bilateral partnership on digital trade
- US issues Removal of Certain General Approved Exclusions (GAEs) Under the Section 232 Steel and Aluminum Tariff ExclusionsProcess
- USITC Votes to Continue Investigation Concerning Superabsorbent Polymers from South Korea
India
- DGTR issues Final Findings recommending imposition of duties in Anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of "CausticSoda" originating in or exported from Japan, Iran, Qatar and Oman
- Ministry of Finance imposes Anti-dumping Duty on Imports of calcined gypsum powder from Iran. Oman, Saudi Arabia and UnitedArab Emirates (UAE)
- Ministry of Finance imposes Anti-dumping Duty on Imports of Sodium Hydrosulphite from China PR and Korea RP
