Biannual India Trade & Customs Update - January 2021 – October 2021

 

  • SUSPENSION OF TRADE REMEDY MEASURES
  • RECENT TRADE DEFENSE ACTIVITIES
  • TRENDS IN LEVY OF TRADE REMEDIAL MEASURES
  • NON-TARIFF BARRIERS ? EXPORT CONTROL
  • CUSTOMS AND LITIGATION

SUSPENSION OF TRADE  RELATED MEASURES

Suspension Mechanism - Introduced vide Finance Act 2021

Suspension of Anti-subsidy/  Anti-dumping Measures - Proviso to Section 9/9A of the  Customs Tariff Act 1975 (CTA)  incorporated vide the Finance  Act, 2021, No. 13 OF 2021

"Provided also that if the said  duty is revoked temporarily,  the period of such revocation  shall not exceed one year at a  time."

India seems to be taking cue  from European Union's Anti[1]dumping Regulation, Article  14 (4), that allows  temporary suspension of  measures in Union's interest

Download - Biannual India Trade & Customs Update - January 2021 – October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.