Biannual India Trade & Customs Update - January 2021 – October 2021

SUSPENSION OF TRADE REMEDY MEASURES

RECENT TRADE DEFENSE ACTIVITIES

TRENDS IN LEVY OF TRADE REMEDIAL MEASURES

NON-TARIFF BARRIERS ? EXPORT CONTROL

CUSTOMS AND LITIGATION

SUSPENSION OF TRADE RELATED MEASURES

Suspension Mechanism - Introduced vide Finance Act 2021

Suspension of Anti-subsidy/ Anti-dumping Measures - Proviso to Section 9/9A of the Customs Tariff Act 1975 (CTA) incorporated vide the Finance Act, 2021, No. 13 OF 2021

"Provided also that if the said duty is revoked temporarily, the period of such revocation shall not exceed one year at a time."

India seems to be taking cue from European Union's Anti[1]dumping Regulation, Article 14 (4), that allows temporary suspension of measures in Union's interest

