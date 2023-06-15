The Topic

An important question today is how technology can help in building a sustainable world. A sustainable world can be defined as "where human needs would be met without chronic harm to the environment and without sacrificing the ability of future generations to meet their needs."1

It is to be ensured that science, technology and innovation can play a role in solving the global environmental crisis. These are identified as major pillars of the means for implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Technology and innovation also carry risks and pose challenges that need to be addressed within the legal and policy frameworks.2

Sustainability is important for the overall performance of industries as well. A recent BCG (Boston Consulting Group) research has found a strong correlation between emerging market companies' scores in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) indexes and also in key financial and valuation metrics.3

Treaties/Conventions

The United Nations held a conference on sustainable development ("Rio+20") in 2012. The goal was to identify Technology Facilitation Mechanism (TFM4 and establish the same (Addis Ababa Action Agenda,5 paragraph 123) for supporting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The TFM was introduced under paragraph 70 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The 2030 Agenda6 for Sustainable Development is the outcome of THE "Post-2015 Development Agenda.". The agenda lays down a plan of action for people, planet and prosperity.

The High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) is the central UN platform for the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit on 25 September 2015.7

Role of Technology

Technology can play a crucial role in meeting the challenges posed by development. Using technology for controlling organic micropollutants and heavy metals, minimizing water consumption and irrigation (minimising water consumption and preventing unsustainable groundwater extraction) are some of the ways to counter these challenges.

The World Green Building Council8 conducted research to see what are the factors that are the main cause of pollution. The result exhibited:

'Buildings' account for 39% of global carbon emissions.

'Transportation' causes the industry to account for 29% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

'Agriculture' as farmers consume roughly 70% of the planet's freshwater and use farming practices that contribute to increased greenhouse gas emissions from burning fields and clearing forest land to using a large number of pesticides, herbicides and other toxic chemicals to increase agricultural yields.

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations indicate that roughly 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from livestock alone.

New Technologies for Creating Sustainable Development

Precision application equipment and advanced technology like robots, drones, and various types of sensors can all help agricultural businesses become more environmentally friendly.9

New technological capabilities will contribute to the creation of materials with very specific and closely controlled properties that are more energy efficient. Such alloys under development are lighter than aluminium and stronger than steel and composites based on biological materials that are superior to other materials. 10

As per the data gathered in 2019, the technologies that will lead in the future 11 will include public electric transport, electric trucks and inexpensive energy storage in batteries. For long-term storage, Google X developed Malta, which is storing renewable energy in molten salt. 12 Plastic recycling can generate a profit pool estimated at $55 billion by the next decade. 13

will include public electric transport, electric trucks and inexpensive energy storage in batteries. For long-term storage, Google X developed Malta, which is storing renewable energy in molten salt. Plastic recycling can generate a profit pool estimated at $55 billion by the next decade. A new Stanford University study predicts that direct air capture, which grabs carbon dioxide from the air and converts it into synthetic fuel, could eventually drop from $600 per ton of carbon dioxide to less than $100. 14

Hydrogen-led pathways to cleaning up the environment forecast hydrogen powering more than 400 million cars, 15 to 20 million buses, and more than 20 per cent of passenger ships and locomotives by 2050. Although battery-powered electric vehicles exhibit overall higher fuel efficiency, hydrogen-powered fuel cells can store more energy with less weight. 15

The use of genetically engineered crops has been an issue of controversy, but in recent years, the negative consequences have been reduced due to technological development. For example, fast degradable pesticides are being produced, and computers are used for guiding the chemical use in farming.16

Conclusion

Our society depends on the environment, and for our environment to become resilient, scientific, technological, social or legal innovation is necessary. The requirement is for regulatory frameworks that would encourage such innovation and minimize the risks involved.17

Green technology can be a way forward in dealing with sustainability challenges in future. It is a technology which is environmentally and eco-friendly, developed and used in such a way so that it should not disturb our environment and conserves natural resources, which lead to sustainable development.18 Solar, wind and ocean energy are part of green technology. Creating equipment using less energy, water treatment and environmental Remediation19 are also a part of it.

While working towards achieving sustainable development, India must increase its investment in next-gen technologies and the R&D ecosystem. India will also need to collaborate with nations who have developed an effective innovation ecosystem.20

In India, we are looking towards digital technologies such as Blockchain that can improve the supply chain by ensuring real-time visibility, traceability, data accuracy, and data security. Technologies such as Metaverse, Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) can provide immersive experiences for people across the world and add value to the physical modes of interactions.21

The use of technology in generating energy through solar power, wind power, nuclear energy and other renewable energy sources are the way ahead for the future.22

With many contributions of technology, we must not forget that digital technology is a prominent factor in contributing to the increase in carbon emissions. Our concern should also be reducing our carbon footprint,23 not only at the industry level but also at an individual level. The United Nations has made efforts by adopting Paris Agreement to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and has set targets for 2030 and reach net zero emissions24 by 2050. India has committed to reach net zero emissions by the year 2070. 25 Technology can play an essential role in better monitoring carbon emissions with the new satellites like GHGSat.

The topic would be incomplete without emphasising that digital carbon footprint (i.e., greenhouse gas emissions that digital technology resources, devices, tools and platforms produce) should not be ignored. It would be important to have in place a mechanism to monitor the impact on account of use of technology and where required, adoption of mitigation measures.

Footnotes

1. https://serc.carleton.edu/integrate/societal_issues.html#:~:text=%22In%20a%20

sustainable%20world%2C%20human,generations%20to%20meet%20their%20needs

2. https://sdg.iisd.org/commentary/guest-articles/exploring-the-role-of-law-and-governance-in-technology-and-innovation-for-sustainable-development-insights-from-the-2018-iucn-academy-of-environmental-law-colloquium/

3. The Sustainability Imperative in Emerging Markets | BCG

4. https://sdgs.un.org/tfm

5. https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda

6. Post 2015 Development Agenda (unodc.org)

7. https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015

8. https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/08/31/how-technology-can-provide-a-more-sustainable-future-for-the-industrial-sector/?sh=47ac0dde50c1Mark Schwartz, Forbes Councils Member, Aug 31, 2021

9. https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/08/31/how-technology-can-provide-a-more-sustainable-future-for-the-industrial-sector/?sh=47ac0dde50c1, Mark Schwartz, Forbes Councils Member, Aug 31, 2021

10. https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/9236/chapter/5, National Academic Press, Washington DC, The Role of Technology in Environmentally Sustainable Development.

11. https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/sustainability/our-insights/sustainability-blog/these-9-technological-innovations-will-shape-the-sustainability-agenda-in-2019

12. Ibid

13. Ibid

14. Ibid

15. Ibid

16. https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/9236/chapter/5, National Academic Press, Washington DC, The Role of Technology in Environmentally Sustainable Development.

17. Guest Article: Exploring the Role of Law and Governance in Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development: Insights from the 2018 IUCN Academy of Environmental Law Colloquium | SDG Knowledge Hub | IISD

18. https://journalijcar.org/sites/default/files/issue-files/1395-A-2017.pdf

19. Removal of pollutants from natural resources such as groundwater, water reserves on the earth's surface, and soil for the protection of the environment and human health.

20. https://www.forbesindia.com/blog/technology/path-to-2030-is-paved-with-technology-and-sustainability/

21. https://www.forbesindia.com/blog/technology/path-to-2030-is-paved-with-technology-and-sustainability/

22. https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/9236/chapter/5

23. https://www.un.org/en/actnow/ten-actions#:~:text=Eat%20more%20vegetables,energy%2C%20land%2C%20and%20water

24. The balance between the amount of GHGs produced and that removed from the atmosphere is called as net zero emissions. https://www.infenety.com/energy/sustainability-net-zero/

25. Declared in Conference Of Parties-26. https://www.infenety.com/energy/sustainability-net-zero/

Originally Published by 5 May 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.