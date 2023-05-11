ARTICLE

The 5th Podcast of ESG Decibels with Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti has taken us down the path of understanding the origin of ESG. Mr. Haribhakti has magnificently given us an analogy of the history of ESG and the origin of our universe. He has described in immaculate detail the various forces and factors regarding the evolution of ESG. Mr. Haribhakti has then wonderfully spoken about the 17 SDGs and their importance and integration into ESG. He has then reiterated the importance of mindset change as a vital force for ESG and its stakeholders. Mr. Haribhakti is passionately concerned about the environment and emphasizes the need to save our planet. He has also spoken about the tone from the top is critical for the Board of Directors to manage better and encourage ESG and about ESG ratings being a differentiator for the companies that are genuinely committed to ESG.

Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti is Chairman, Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates

