Key Points

India lifted COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers entering the country beginning 22 November 2022

Overview

The government of India introduced new COVID-19 guidelines for all international travelers on 22 November 2022. All travelers entering the country must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

All flights entering India will require passengers to follow precautionary measures, which may include wearing a face mask.

Upon arrival, all travelers will be required to undergo thermal screening. If a passenger is experiencing or suspected of having COVID-19-related symptoms, they will be sent to a designated medical facility.

All travelers will be required to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of India lifted COVID-19 entry testing requirements on 22 November 2022. According to the government announcement, these changes were made due to reduced COVID-19 infection rates throughout the country and increased vaccination rates across the globe.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of India's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 22 November, 2022

