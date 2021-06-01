The Government has been issuing numerous advisories, notifications and relaxations to enable companies to face the hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19 and equip them to better handle the situation. The Courts have also been very proactive in granting various reliefs. In this section, we give you ready access to some of the key Government notifications, advisories, court orders and notices released this week.

30 May 2021

Labour Ministry announces social security relief for dependents of workers passing away due to COVID-19

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced additional benefits for workers through ESIC and EPFO schemes. This enhanced social security is sought to be provided to the workers without any additional cost to the employer.

Currently for the Insured Persons (IPs) under ESIC, after death or disablement of the IP due to employment injury a pension equivalent to 90% of average daily wage drawn by the worker is available to the spouse and widowed mother for life long and for children till they attain the age of 25 years. For the female child, the benefit is available till her marriage.

