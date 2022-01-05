ARTICLE

In the harsher than anticipated second wave of Covid, India, Inc. has worked overtime to maintain business continuity as well as employee morale and well-being. While the first wave of Covid made it evident that remote working is more than just an occasional employee concession or benefit, the second wave has compelled most organizations to look at WFH as a more permanent or long term feature. There is an increasing expectation even amongst employees that they'll continue to be able to work remotely post-pandemic due to the many benefits it brings. While opinion amongst industry leaders does remain divided on the efficacy of remote work and not all jobs would be suited for it, all trends indicate that WFH is likely to stay and become an integral part of the future workplace even in the post-pandemic era. What are the key factors that organizations in India need to bear in mind while they examine remote working in a large way, moving to a permanently remote or hybrid workforce?

Apart from the discussion around remote working and the pandemic induced HR concerns that company's are grappling with, another critical area of interest has been the development of the new Labour Codes in India. While implementation has been delayed from the previously anticipated date of 1 April 2021, the Labour Codes are certain to apply in the not so distant future. State governments are working on local Rules already, and news reports point at the government's renewed interest to implement these at the earliest. What are the key issues in the Codes? What are the most material changes that employers in India need to plan for?

Trilegal invites you to participate in an engaging discussion on these topics with its partners Atul Gupta and Swarnima from its Labour and Employment Law practice group.

