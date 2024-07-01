Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | April 2024

This April newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment and industry related laws. Conditions for employing women workers during night shift in a factory in Haryana; increase of rate of contribution under the Maharashtra Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1953 and manufacture of carry bags and commodities permitted to be made from compostable or biodegradable plastics subject to mandatory marking and labelling, are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central / State Labour Laws Updates

Conditions for women workers employed during night shift in Haryana

The labour department of Haryana has prescribed certain conditions for any factory which apply for exemption for employing women in the factory between 07.00 PM to 06.00 AM, in respect of their safety and security. This exemption will be valid for one year from the date of issuance of the notification.

Manipur Labour Laws (Exemption from Renewal of Registration and License by Establishments) Act, 2024

Employers in Manipur are exempted from the renewal of registration and license under certain labour laws.

Amendment under Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act, 1996 – Madhya Pradesh

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has issued a notification under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act to introduce provisions relating to exemption from the building costs and other construction works.

Source: Notification No. 408-P-S-2024 dated 15th March 2024

The Maharashtra Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Act, 2024

The amendment has increased the rate of contribution to Rs.25/- (Rupees Twenty-five only) per employee and for an employer, thrice the amount of contribution payable by an employee.

Source: Notification No. MAHENG / 2009 / 35528 dated 18th March, 2024

Employment of women workers during night shift in Rajasthan

Provisions relating to safety and security arrangements of female employees required to work at night in shops and establishments has been notified by the Rajasthan Government.

Environmental Laws Updates

Battery Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2024

The amendment relates to fixation of highest and lowest price for extended producer responsibility certificates and preparation and recommendation of guidelines for imposition and collection of environmental compensation.

The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024

The amendment decriminalizes violations and imposes penalties. It will initially apply only to Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the union territories and other states may pass resolutions to extend its applicability to their states.

Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2024

According to this amendment, the manufacture of carry bags and commodities are allowed to be made from compostable or biodegradable plastics taking into consideration the mandatory marking and labelling mentioned under these rules and the regulations of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2024

The amendment has introduced provisions relating to 'deposition centers' specified in the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 for collection of domestic hazardous wastes.

Industry Related Laws Updates

Advisory related to Consumer Protection Act, 2019 on prohibition of advertising, promotion, and endorsement of unlawful activities

The Advisory cautions that that any advertisement or endorsement, whether directly or indirectly, of activities which are otherwise prohibited by law, including but not limited to betting or gambling, through advertisements or promotions, will be subject to rigorous scrutiny.

Guidelines for regulating coastal aquaculture

These guidelines are intended to ensure orderly and sustainable development of aquaculture in the country.

