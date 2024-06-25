Labour And Employment Law Newsletter May 2024

The Labour and Employment Law Newsletter provides comprehensive insights into significant facets of labour legislation, both in India and internationally. It covers key judicial pronouncements and legislative updates in India, as well as notable advancements on the international stage. From landmark Supreme Court and High Court judgments redefining employee rights and employer obligations to new state regulations enhancing social security and working conditions, we offer a comprehensive overview of the evolving legal landscape.

Among the highlights, the Supreme Court has addressed issues such as the regularization of long-term temporary employees and the legal implications of resignation acceptance. High Courts have ruled on employee classification, the jurisdiction of Labour Courts, and protections for managerial staff. Legislative updates include the expansion of Employees' State Insurance Act provisions, increased contract limits for ESI, and new guidelines for night shift employment of women. On the international front, countries like Singapore, the USA, and the UK are introducing reforms to enhance flexible work arrangements, strengthen healthcare protections, and fortify employment rights for casual workers. The newsletter's content addresses multifaceted legal aspects, providing a comprehensive resource for legal professionals, employers, and employees navigating the intricate landscape of labour and employment law.

Access the complete newsletter here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.