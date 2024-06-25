EPF Contribution For Foreign Workers Struck Down As Unconstitutional

In a recent seminal judgment titled Stone Hill Education Foundation and Ors. vs. Union of India and Ors., the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court has struck down the controversial para 83 of the Employees Provident Fund Scheme and para 43A of the Employees' Pension Scheme related to "International Workers". While holding these provisions unconstitutional, the Hon'ble HC observed that requiring mandatory Provident Fund contributions for International Workers without any wage ceiling is arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

