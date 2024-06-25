ARTICLE
25 June 2024

EPF Contribution For Foreign Workers Struck Down As Unconstitutional

DL
Dentons Link Legal

Contributor

Dentons Link Legal logo
Established in 1999, Dentons Link Legal is a full service corporate and commercial law firm with over 40 partners and 150 lawyers across multiple practice areas. With offices across all major Indian cities and access to more than 200 offices in more than 80 countries of Dentons’ combination firms across the world, Dentons Link Legal is equipped to assist you in achieving your business objectives with the help of a team of experienced, well trained and qualified lawyers. The Firm’s clientele includes some of India’s leading corporate groups, public sector undertakings, public sector and private banks, private individuals, and multinational corporations across the world.
Explore
In a recent seminal judgment titled Stone Hill Education Foundation and Ors. vs. Union of India and Ors., the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court has struck down the controversial para 83 ...
India Employment and HR
Photo of Gyanendra Mishra
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a recent seminal judgment titled Stone Hill Education Foundation and Ors. vs. Union of India and Ors., the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court has struck down the controversial para 83 of the Employees Provident Fund Scheme and para 43A of the Employees' Pension Scheme related to "International Workers". While holding these provisions unconstitutional, the Hon'ble HC observed that requiring mandatory Provident Fund contributions for International Workers without any wage ceiling is arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

Read the article "EPF Contribution for Foreign Workers Struck Down as Unconstitutional" authored by Partner, Gyanendra Mishra published on Lexology.

The article has also been published on Chambers and Partners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gyanendra Mishra
Gyanendra Mishra
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More