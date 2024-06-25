Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | June 2024

This June newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment and industry related laws. Circular on preventive measures to be taken by establishments/ factories/ shops/ construction

This June newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment and industry related laws. Circular on preventive measures to be taken by establishments/ factories/ shops/ construction sites due to the heat wave in Delhi; extension of time line for filing quarterly and annual returns under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022 and Hazardous and other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2022 and notification of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Procedure, Terms and Conditions for grant of Transmission License and other related matters) Regulations, 2024, are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central / State Labour Laws Updates

Circular on preventive measures to be taken by establishments/ factories/ shops/ construction sites due to the heat wave - Delhi Government

The Labour Department, Government of Delhi has issued a circular to ensure that all the establishments/ factories/ shops/ construction sites make arrangements and take precautions at the workplace as prescribed in the circular.

Notification on closing shops and establishments for one day in a week - Rajasthan

The Government of Rajasthan has exempted all shops and establishments from the mandatory closure requirement under Section 12(1) of the Rajasthan Shops and Establishments Act, 1958, subject to the conditions prescribed in the notification.

Extension of due date of filing Professional Tax returns in West Bengal

The last date of online filing of Profession Tax return for the F.Y. 2023-24 has been further extended to 31st May 2024 and the last date of submission of paper copy has been further extended to 15th June 2024.

Environmental Laws Updates

Extension of timeline for filing quarterly and annual returns under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022

The timeline for filing quarterly and annual returns by registered entities has been extended till 30th June, 2024 for financial year 2023-2024.

Extension of timeline of quarterly and annual returns under the Hazardous and other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2022 (EPR for Waste Tyre)

The timeline for filing quarterly and annual returns by registered entities has been extended till 30th June, 2024 for financial year 2023-2024.

Industry Related Laws Updates

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Procedure, Terms and Conditions for grant of Transmission Licence and other related matters) Regulations, 2024

This regulation covers provisions relating to eligibility for license, procedure for grant of license and terms and conditions of license for inter-state transmission of electricity.

Revised Guidelines for retirement and up-rating/ de-rating of Conventional Generating Units

These revised guidelines will be applicable to the conventional sources of electricity generation i.e. Coal/Lignite, Diesel, Gas based power plants and Large Hydroelectric plants (above 25MW), for their retirement, uprating & derating of generating units.

DGCA approval of organisation engaged in - storage, distribution and supply of aircraft fuel, lubricants, special products

The Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) specifies the requirements for organizations engaged in bulk storage, compounding, blending, testing, distribution or supply (including fueling and defueling of aircraft) of Aviation fuels, Aviation Lubricants and/ or Special products.

Regulation of all Class C & D Medical Devices under licensing regime

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation ("CDSCO") has decided to allow importers/manufacturers of Class C and D medical devices to continue to import/manufacture the device up to three more months from the date of the circular, even though the application for licence is pending with the Licensing Authority for decision.

Contributors to the newsletter: Prasanta Kumar Sahu, Partner and Rashmi Vinod, Consultant.

