self

There are changes afoot in Indian employment law, but how imminent are they and what will they cover? In this episode, Debjani Aich and Gagan Verma, both from Ius Laboris India, discuss what's happening.

Don't miss out on valuable HR insights! Join us for our weekly 'Coffee Break' videos every Tuesday.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.