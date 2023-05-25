To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
There are changes afoot in Indian employment law, but how
imminent are they and what will they cover? In this episode, Debjani Aich and Gagan Verma, both from Ius
Laboris India, discuss what's happening.
Don't miss out on valuable HR insights! Join us for our
weekly 'Coffee Break' videos every
Tuesday.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.