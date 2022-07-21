ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from India

India's New Labour Codes- By Far The Biggest Change To Labour Laws In Indian History? Alaya Legal In India, several legislations have been enacted to promote the condition of labour. There are 44 labour-related statutes promulgated by the Central Government, of which 29 legislations...

Changes In New Labour Codes S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates The Ministry of Labour and Employment introduced four Bills in 2019 to amalgamate 29 central laws related to labour laws thereby simplifying and modernizing the labour regulations in a labour intensive country, like India.

Wages (As Per The New Wage Code) Singhania & Partners LLP, Solicitors and Advocates The Code on Wages, 2019 ("Code") received assent of the president on September 28, 2020. The Code focuses on simplifying the existing labour laws dealing with payment of wages, overtime, bonus...

"Enforceability Of ‘Non-Compete Clause' Under An Employment Agreement" Link Legal In this era of globalization, where the success of any body corporate largely depends upon sensitive processes, technological supremacy, and trade secrets...

Decoding Definition Of ‘WAGES' As Per The New Wage Code- India S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates The Codes regulate: (i) Wages; (ii) Social Security; (iii) Industrial Relations; (iv) Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions.