Worldwide:
Women In The Workplace In India (Podcast)
14 March 2022
lus Laboris
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
How does the law protect women in India and what is the legacy
of #metoo? We ask Debjani Aich, partner at our Indian member firm
Kochhar & Co., to come on the podcast to discuss these things
and to tell us what her clients are doing to promote equality in
their workplaces.
Discover the Diversity series page here.
Read more about the D&I monitoring survey here.
If you'd like to contact Debjani Aich, click here for her details. Our host, Deborah
Ishihara, can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Worldwide
Changes In New Labour Codes
S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates
The Ministry of Labour and Employment introduced four Bills in 2019 to amalgamate 29 central laws related to labour laws thereby simplifying and modernizing the labour regulations in a labour intensive country, like India.
Wages (As Per The New Wage Code)
Singhania & Partners LLP, Solicitors and Advocates
The Code on Wages, 2019 ("Code") received assent of the president on September 28, 2020. The Code focuses on simplifying the existing labour laws dealing with payment of wages, overtime, bonus...
Constitution Of ICC Under The POSH Act
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co
The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act") was enacted as a comprehensive legislation to provide a safe, secure and enabling environment, free from sexual harassment to every woman.