India:
Transgender Employees And Women In The Workplace In India
Pride Month is coming to a close, but we still have more to
discuss about LGBTQ+ equality at work… We
invited Debjani Aich,
partner at our Indian member firm Kochhar
& Co., to tell us about equality in terms of transgender
rights, as Indian law now protects the ‘Third Gender'.
We also discuss the impact of #metoo in India and what
India has been doing in relation, for example, to the gender
pay gap.
