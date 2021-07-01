ARTICLE

Pride Month is coming to a close, but we still have more to discuss about LGBTQ+ equality at work… We invited Debjani Aich, partner at our Indian member firm Kochhar & Co., to tell us about equality in terms of transgender rights, as Indian law now protects the ‘Third Gender'. We also discuss the impact of #metoo in India and what India has been doing in relation, for example, to the gender pay gap.

