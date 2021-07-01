self

Pride Month is coming to a close, but we still have more to discuss about LGBTQ+ equality at work... We invited Debjani Aich, partner at our Indian member firm Kochhar & Co., to tell us about equality in terms of transgender rights, as Indian law now protects the 'Third Gender'.

We also discuss the impact of #metoo in India and what India has been doing in relation, for example, to the gender pay gap.

Find out more about the protection of the Third Gender in India here.