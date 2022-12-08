India:
New Wage Code: Simpler Or Wider
08 December 2022
Agama Law Associates
There has been a lot of noise about the New Wage Code that has
come into effect a few weeks ago. We have tried to simpliciter
provide a map to decipher the New Wage Code and our thoughts are
distilled into this Code of Wages – ALA Outlook.
We would be happy to receive feedback on the attached. We are
still reviewing the Wage Code from the perspective of changes to be
effected in the existing payroll system for various organisations
and would be happy to engage in debates and discussions on the
same.
