There has been a lot of noise about the New Wage Code that has come into effect a few weeks ago. We have tried to simpliciter provide a map to decipher the New Wage Code and our thoughts are distilled into this Code of Wages – ALA Outlook.

We would be happy to receive feedback on the attached. We are still reviewing the Wage Code from the perspective of changes to be effected in the existing payroll system for various organisations and would be happy to engage in debates and discussions on the same.

