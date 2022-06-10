A plan by the trustees of the Employees' Provident Fund Organsiation (EPFO) to start investing a fifth or even a quarter of fresh PF accretions each year in equities is prompted by a handsome, 14% annualised return through this route over the last seven years, which was nearly double the gains from debt instruments during the period, official sources said.

The retirement fund body had to keep the return on PF investments for its 60 million subscribers at a four-decade low of 8.1% for 2021-22, partly because of the low-interest rate regime that prevailed in recent years. The EPFO had to redeem some of its investments in equity to find resources for the Rs 76,000-crore interest payout to its nearly 60 million subscribers for 2021-22. Return on debt declined to 6.78% in 2020-21, from 7.5% in 2019-20 and 8.5% in 2018-19.

'Increase in equity exposure key to Employees' Provident Fund's relevance to savers'

Originally published in Financial Express

