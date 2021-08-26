The Indian Government is in the process of enacting four Labour Codes -

the Code on Social Security, 2020 (" Social Security Code ");

"); the Code on Wages, 2019 (" Wage Code ");

"); the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 (" IR Code "); and

"); and the Occupational, Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 ("OSHW Code")

- which (along with State rules) will consolidate several key laws and bring out some far-reaching changes within the labour and employment law landscape. Initially, the Labour Codes were scheduled to be implemented as from 1 April 2021. However, the implementations of the Labour Codes have been deferred for the time being, though they are likely to be implemented by the end of this year or in 2022.

The Central Government and the respective State Governments, however, continue to frame rules and notify provisions under the Labour Codes. Please find below a few of the recent key developments pertaining to the Labour Codes.

Government of Rajasthan publishes Draft Code on Wages (Rajasthan) Rules, 2021

The Government of Rajasthan, vide a notification dated 14 July 2021, has published the Draft Code on Wages (Rajasthan) Rules, 2021 under the Wage Code ("Rajasthan Draft Rules"). The Rajasthan Draft Rules are currently in the draft stage and the Government of Rajasthan has invited comments/suggestions from all stakeholders within a period of 45 (forty-five) days, post which the Rajasthan Draft Rules will be finalised.

Government of Himachal Pradesh publishes Draft Code on Wages (Himachal Pradesh) Rules, 2021

The Government of Himachal Pradesh, vide a notification dated 7 July 2021, has published the Draft Code on Wages (Himachal Pradesh) Rules, 2021 under the Wage Code ("Himachal Pradesh Draft Rules"). The Himachal Pradesh Draft Rules are currently in the draft stage and the Government of Himachal Pradesh has invited comments/suggestions from all stakeholders within a period of 45 (forty-five) days, post which the Himachal Pradesh Draft Rules will be finalised.

Government of Jharkhand publishes draft rules under the Wage Code and the IR Code

The Government of Jharkhand, vide a notification dated 14 July 2021, has published i) the Draft Code on Wages (Jharkhand) Rules, 2021 under the Wage Code; and ii) the Draft Industrial Relations (Jharkhand) Code Rules, 2021 under the IR Code (collectively referred as "Jharkhand Draft Rules"), respectively. The Jharkhand Draft Rules are currently in the draft stage and the Government of Jharkhand has invited comments/suggestions from all stakeholders within a period of 30 (thirty) days, post which the Jharkhand Draft Rules will be finalised.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.