UNDERSTAND INDIA'S NEW LABOUR CODES: CHALLENGES IN IMPLEMENTATION

The Indian government's decision to consolidate 29 Central labour laws into 4 labour codes has been welcomed by several industry representatives, given that the move signalled a much-needed step towards reduced complexity and a simpler labour law regime which could benefit both employers and employees.

While the move was welcomed and the intent commended, the months that followed, the process of implementation resulted in certain gaps and unanswered quest9ions coming to the surface, with the industry voicing some concerns over particular aspects and awaiting greater clarity.

In an attempt to better understand the industry's sentiment when it comes to the implementation of these labour codes, Khaitan & Co organised a special roundtable on Friday, 20 April 2021, which was attended by HR and legal representatives from the top companies across sector4s - IT, consumer goods, hospitality etc. and other experts.

Here we have presented a short summary covering the major points discussed during the roundtable. We hope you find this useful.

