India:
EduInfra – Emergence Of A New Asset Class
24 November 2022
Resolut Partners
In this article, we explore an emerging sub-set of
infrastructure which is garnering increasing amounts of interest
from global private equity and pension funds – Educational
Infrastructure or 'EduInfra'. EduInfra refers to
the infrastructure, building and land used to deliver social
services like education.
EduInfra is attractive to international annuity investors
looking for stabilized yield plays. The sector has an edge over
other similar asset classes due to its non-GDP linked and rather
recession proof character with significant potential for capital
appreciation. It offers a promising 10 – 11% entry cap rate
with rental escalations in the region of 3 – 5%. While the
market boasts of significant depth, potential has not been
unleashed as operators are only slowly moving towards asset light
models. EduInfra's classification as infrastructure allows for
tax optimal exit through InvITs which can also serve as a growth
platform attracting institutional investors.
