LexCounsel is pleased to share a guest article (New Space Economy: Policy game changer for the satcom sector) by Mr. Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India (Satcom Industry Association), featured in tele.net's (Infrastructure Publishing Group) 22nd Anniversary issue.

SIA-India is a non-profit association created to represent the interests of the communication satellite ecosystem in India and represents satellite operators, satellite systems, launch vehicles and ground and terminal equipment manufacturers to the government, regulators, policymakers, and domestic and international standards bodies. Ms. Seema Jhingan, Co-Founder Partner, LexCounsel is on the Advisory Board of SIA-India https://www.sia-india.com/about-us/advisory-board.html

New Space Economy: Policy game changer for the satcom sector

The satellite industry has been keenly awaiting the new spacecom policy, which is aimed at boosting private sector participation in the entire range of space activities and enhancing indigenous space assets. In June 2020, the union cabinet approved private sector participation in space activities. The formation of the In­­dian National Space Promotion and Au­thorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) was an­nounced subsequently to provide a level-playing field for private companies in sa­tellite design, manufacturing, launch and space-based services and applications.

The decision to allow private players to be co-travellers in the country's space journey is a revolutionary step in the 50 plus years of India's space travel and represents a striking shift in the vision of the government for its space programme. India is strongly placed to seize a 10 per cent market share in the global space sector in the next decade, which would translate into a $50 billion space economy, creating a ripple effect in providing strategic depth on indigenous manufacturing, ancillary businesses, R&D, investments, emp­loy­­ment, gross domestic product and overall socio-economic growth. Read more at https://tele.net.in/new-space-economy-policy-game-changer-for-the-satcom-sector/

