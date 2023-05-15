ARTICLE

This podcast in the ESG Decibels Series is with the former coach of the Indian Women's Olympics Hockey Team 2021 - Sjoerd Marijne - a dynamic personality in the global sports domain. Sjoerd speaks about his mindset when he started coaching and overcame obstacles to create a strong team. He identified the individual team members' characteristics, nurtured them to enhance the positivities and guided them to succeed. Sjoerd encourages us to control what is possible and not fret over the uncontrollable. He is a true inspiration to millions across the globe. His contribution to the Indian Hockey is immense. Take for instance the Tokyo Olympics, where India women's hockey team could not win medal but won a billion hearts. he is proud of his team and that they have inspired a million girls back home despite not finishing their stunning campaign with a medal.

