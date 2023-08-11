Three former dancers (hereinafter referred to as "Plaintiffs") working with Lizzo (hereinafter referred to as the "Singer"), who is known for advocating body positivity, have accused the singer of sexual harassment, body shaming the Plaintiffs' weight gain and later berating and firing them.

Along with the Singer, the suit named her Production Company and Quigley, the dance captain, as defendants for racial and religious harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage in addition to sexual harassment and creation of hostile work environment.1

What led to the filing of lawsuit?

The Plaintiffs have accused the Singer of weight shaming her dancers and demeaning them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.

It all started with a trip to a strip club in Amsterdam during one of the afterparties of the Singer's show that were routine, where the Singer allegedly began to invite cast members to turns to view, touch and behave inappropriately with the nude performers at the club. When one of the three dancers declined, the Singer pressurized her to do so until one of the Plaintiff briefly touched the performer and thereafter subjected the group to an "excruciating" audition. The Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard the Singer has for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her.

On one of the instances, the Plaintiffs were invited by Lizzo to witness, experience and be inspired by inappropriate entertainment offered at a club.

The lawsuit describes a series of events wherein the Singer would cast racial comments and slurs on her employee thereby alleging racial, religious and sexual harassment meted out by her to her employees at various instances that led to the filing of the lawsuit.

The Plaintiffs have also accused Quigley of making "sexually inappropriate comments" and that she even inquired and talked publicly about the private intimate details of one of the Plaintiff.2

One of the Plaintiffs was publicly fired on speaking against out against the Singer's assertion that the dancers were drinking before performances. The Singer showed disregard to the medical condition of the Second Plaintiff and fired her for recording one of the meetings to save the performance notes. Third Plaintiff resigned on her own as she felt disrespected on informing the singer about the same, the Singer resorted to use offensive and abusive actions and slurs against the third Plaintiff.

The concept of 'Practice what you Preach'

The singer is specifically known for embracing body positivity and openly advocating the concept of acceptance while the lawsuit brings out the facts not known to the world that admires her. This unruly behavior is a classic example for why is it notably said, "All that glitter is not gold."

