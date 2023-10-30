In this episode, our privacy lawyers, Claude-Étienne Armingaud, Whitney McCollum, and Camille Scarparo, sit down with Arya Tripathy - a partner at Priti Suri & Associates in New Dehli — and discuss together India's newly published Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) and how it may compare or differentiate to GDPR and other existing frameworks, and what she believes is the best practices for companies during this data privacy transition period in India.

