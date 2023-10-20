India:
The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 ("DPDP Act")
20 October 2023
Vaish Associates Advocates
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Mr. Vijay Pal Dalmia, Senior Partner at vpdalmia@vaishlaw.com or
on Mobile at +91 9810081079
Mr. Rajat Jain, Principal Associate at rajatjain@vaishlaw.com or
on Mobile at +91 9953887311
To view the article in full please click here.
© 2020, Vaish Associates Advocates,
All rights reserved
Advocates, 1st & 11th Floors, Mohan Dev Building 13, Tolstoy
Marg New Delhi-110001 (India).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist professional advice should
be sought about your specific circumstances. The views expressed in
this article are solely of the authors of this article.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from India
Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 – Key Highlights
AZB & Partners
The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 ("DPDPAct") has been passed by both the Houses of Parliament, has received the President of India's assent and has been published in the official gazette on August 11, 2023.
M&A And Investments In The Era Of The New Data Protection Legislation
IndusLaw
The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 ("DPDP Act" or "Act"), enacted on August 11, 2023, finds its genesis in the recognition of privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution by the Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgment in Justice K.S. Puttaswamy (Retd.) v. Union of India.