In this edition, we feature articles that recent changes to the India government's proposed tax changes announced in February; India introducing a new law which makes the issuance of shares above their real value taxable; smart metering in India; and recent securitisation developments.

Perspectives

India Passes Privacy Law

30 August 2023

On August 11, 2023, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (the "DPDP") was approved by the president of India, adding India to the list of global powers with a comprehensive privacy law. The law is expected to come into force in June 2024. The Smart Metering Landscape in India

31 August 2023

This article looks at the key talking points in this area, including regulation, financing and legal concerns, as well as considering some points of comparison with the roll-out of the smart metering system in the UK, a process which began in 2011. Securitisation of Standard Assets and Receivables Financings in India

1 September 2023

This article looks at the securitisation of standard assets and receivables financing in India. Asia Tax Bulletin – Summer 2023

20 July 2023

The India section covers recent changes to the India government's proposed tax changes announced in February and India introducing a new law which makes the issuance of shares above their real value taxable.

Events

Diwali Cross-Office Celebration

9 November 2023

We will be hosting a cross-office celebration of Diwali this year. This will be an in-person event involving a number of our offices including in London, the US and Asia. Final details are being finalised and we will share further updates with you soon!

