With the advent of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (and the teeth being given to enforceability in the new law), a key concern for corporates – both global and domestic – which deal with Indian personal data will be the new requirements regarding data breaches. Data fiduciaries, especially global fiduciaries, will no longer be able to take a "view" about not making a data breach notification in India. The attached infographic provides a snapshot of the relevant provisions of the new law (which is expected to come into force in a phased manner over the coming months).

To view the infographic please click here.

