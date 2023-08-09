A detailed clause-wise analysis of the Digital Personal data Protection Bill 2023

On 7 August 2023, the Lok Sabha passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023. It will soon be introduced in the Rajya Sabha and likely become a law in a couple of days.

We present a clause-wise analysis of the 2023 Bill – where we compare it with the earlier version published by the Central Government in December 2022. Key changes include: cross-border data flows, exemption for information made publicly available by an individual or under law, narrow 'legitimate uses' for non consent based processing, changes to the composition and powers of the Data Protection Board, blocking powers, no direct obligations on processors, among others.

Read the analysis here.

Here's a primer decoding the basics of the law – who it will affect, what data is covered, what happens if you don't comply, etc. And here's a summary and overview of key provisions.

