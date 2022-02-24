India:
Decoding India's Proposed Data Protection Law
24 February 2022
Ikigai Law
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
India's data protection law is close to being finalised. The
Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Personal Data
Protection Bill 2019 (PDP Bill) submitted its report (Report) in Parliament in December
2021. The JPC has recommended a fresh version of the law- the Data
Protection Bill, 2021 (DP Bill). The change in the name of the PDP
Bill reflects the expanded scope of the law to regulate
non-personal data (NPD) (business information/anonymised data) as
well. Once enacted, the DP Bill will require companies (both Indian
and foreign) to revamp their operational practices.
Our team provides an overview of the major practical concerns
raised by this Bill (available here).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from India
The Data Protection Bill, 2021
Trilegal
On 16 December 2021, the Joint Parliamentary Committee has published its report along with the finalised Data Protection Bill, 2021.
Data Protection Laws In India - Everything You Must Know
Vaish Associates Advocates
Data Protection refers to the set of privacy laws, policies and procedures that aim to minimise intrusion into one's privacy caused by the collection, storage and dissemination of personal data. Personal data generally refers to the information or data which relate to a person who can be identified from that information or data whether collected by any Government or any private organization or an agency.
Update On Data Protection Law
Alpha Partners
The right to privacy in India was declared a fundamental right by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India on August 24, 2017, in its landmark judgment in the case of Justice K.S. Puttaswamy (Retd.)...
Brief Note On SPDI
Khurana and Khurana
In India there is no such specific laws for protection of Data , the privacy and protection of Data are governed by the IT Act "Information Technology Rules, 2011".