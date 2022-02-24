India's data protection law is close to being finalised. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 (PDP Bill) submitted its report (Report) in Parliament in December 2021. The JPC has recommended a fresh version of the law- the Data Protection Bill, 2021 (DP Bill). The change in the name of the PDP Bill reflects the expanded scope of the law to regulate non-personal data (NPD) (business information/anonymised data) as well. Once enacted, the DP Bill will require companies (both Indian and foreign) to revamp their operational practices.

Our team provides an overview of the major practical concerns raised by this Bill (available here).

